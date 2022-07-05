"Small boats" people smugglers arrested across Europe.
BBC Local News: Kent -- An international police operation has arrested a gang accused of smuggling people across the English channel to the UK.Full Article
Dozens of people suspected of being part of a criminal network that helped send up to 10,000 people to the UK in small boats have..