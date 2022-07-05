UK weather: Scorching July predicted as records could be broken
Gloucestershire Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How City Design Can Cool Down Your Neighborhood
Watch VideoData from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that heat waves are becoming more frequent in the U.S. In the 60s,..
Newsy
China sees record rains, heat as weather turns volatile
BEIJING (AP) — From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave..
SeattlePI.com