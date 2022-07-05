Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign amid Chris Pincher row
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has tendered his resignation to Boris Johnson following health secretary Sajid Javid's exit minutes earlier.Full Article
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have resigned from Boris Johnson’s government. It came just moments after..
Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote he 'can no longer continue in good conscience' in his published resignation letter, and..