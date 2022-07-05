Michelle Donelan takes up Education Secretary role
Michelle Donelan has been confirmed as the new Education Secretary following a move by Nadhim Zahawi to Number 11 Downing Street after multiple resignations in the Cabinet.Full Article
Nadhim Zahawi is the new Chancellor, Downing Street has confirmed. He will move from the post of education secretary, to be..