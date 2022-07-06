The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are rarely been seen indulging in public displays of affection, delighted fans with a joint appearance at Wimbledon yesterday.Full Article
Kate Middleton and Prince William in 'complete unison' at Wimbledon
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton praised for sweet gesture to her parents in Wimbledon royal box
Tamworth Herald
The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in the royal box with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.
Advertisement
More coverage
Kate Middleton is such good friends with Wimbledon star she kissed him three times in front of Prince William
Catherine is a frequent visitor to Wimbledon every year and is often seen in the royal box
Cambridge News