Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of either one of their top targets, *Matthijs de Ligt* and *Nathan Ake*, this week, according to the Evening Standard. The paper writes a new centre-back is a priority for *Thomas Tuchel* but 22-year-old Juventus player de Ligt is reportedly highly sought by Bayern Munich. Discussions with Manchester City over 27-year-old Ake are “thought to be more advanced”.