The managers at the Royal Mail are threatening strike action on July 15 to July 19, as well as July 20 to July 22.Full Article
Royal Mail announce three-day strike as exact dates confirmed
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Royal Mail issues statement as exact dates of three-day strike in July confirmed
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "There are no grounds for industrial action."
Hereford Times
Royal Mail managers announce strike dates
The Unite union says 2,400 managers across the UK will take part in the action this month.
BBC News