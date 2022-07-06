Amazon faces investigation over suspected anti-competitive practices
Amazon’s UK Marketplace is being investigated by the competition regulator over concerns around anti-competitive practices on the platform.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — Britain's competition watchdog is investigating whether Amazon is harming competition and hurting consumers by..
