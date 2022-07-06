Steve Barclay was appointed as Health Secretary following the shock resignation of Sajid Javid.Full Article
Who is Steve Barclay? The new Health Secretary's career up until now
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.K. Prime Minister Vows To Stay In Office After Top Ministers Quit
Newsy
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Wednesday to stay in power despite the resignations of two top Cabinet..
-
Who is Boris Johnson’s new Health Secretary Steve Barclay?
Belfast Telegraph
-
UK: Zahawi Appointed Chancellor, Barclay New Health Secretary
MENAFN.com