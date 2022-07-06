Richmond voters on Rishi Sunak's resignation
Published
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- Some think their MP is disloyal - others are ready for him to take over as prime minister.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- Some think their MP is disloyal - others are ready for him to take over as prime minister.Full Article
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to resign Thursday after days of defections crippled the controversial..
Boris Johnson is facing increasing pressure to resign as Prime Minister after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid sensationally quit the..