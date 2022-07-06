A technology company in Lisburn has said it’s creating 80 new jobs after winning contracts worth £25m in the high-end residential and hospitality sectors.Full Article
Lisburn tech company aiming for 300% growth in next year is creating 80 new jobs
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline Offers Hope for Europe – OpEd
Europe is still looking for reliable alternative sources of energy especially gas, as its energy relations fell nosedive with..
Eurasia Review
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar