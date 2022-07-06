Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide favourites to win - despite Casa Amor drama
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island star issues damning statement over co-star's behaviour as she's dumped from villa
Tamworth Herald
Mollie and Davide kissed during Casa Amor, but last night during a dramatic recoupling, he opted to stay loyal to Ekin Su.
Advertisement
More coverage
Love Island's Andrew breaks down in villa after explosive discovery - and fans think they know why
Love Island ended the latest episode with a preview clip that showed Andrew Le Page sobbing, and now fans have guessed what has..
Daily Record