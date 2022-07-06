Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid and schools minister Robin Walker have all handed in their resignation, now there are calls for Boris Johnson to step down.Full Article
Boris Johnson resignation calls mount - let us know who you want as next PM
Gloucestershire Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson's resignation speech in full
Sky News
As he stood outside Number 10 and resigned as prime minister, Boris Johnson spoke of the herd instinct in parliament, the..
Advertisement
More coverage
‘Get Boris out!’ Protesters demand Johnson's resignation
Rumble
Protesters outside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence called for him to resign on Wednesday as he brushed..