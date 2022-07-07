Guests in disbelief as Stokie 'mum-to-be' walks into baby shower cradling newborn

Leek Post and Times

Published

Married couple Becky Biddulph and husband James Biddulph left party guests in shock when they arrived with newborn son Henley at their baby shower - who was born just four days prior.

