Mr Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.Full Article
Boris Johnson to make public statement to the country
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
