Penny Mordant, Rishi Sunak, Dominc Raab, Ben Wallace, Liz Truss, and Piers Morgan all can be bet on.Full Article
Boris Johnson resigns - what are odds on runners and riders to be next Prime Minister
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Who Are the Tory MPs Plotting to Take the Top Job?
ODN
Boris Johnson has only a few months left as leader of the Conservative party.
His resignation means an election within..
Runners and riders – the early favourites to replace Boris Johnson as PM
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Next Prime Minister odds with Boris Johnson on brink after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit
Now, the odds of the next Prime Minister have emerged.
Tamworth Herald