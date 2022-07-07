Neco Williams: Nottingham Forest agree £17m deal to sign Liverpool and Wales defender
Published
Nottingham Forest agree a £17m deal to sign Wales defender Neco Williams from Liverpool.Full Article
Published
Nottingham Forest agree a £17m deal to sign Wales defender Neco Williams from Liverpool.Full Article
Latest Nottingham Forest transfer news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds chase Liverpool defender
Welshman Neco Williams is likely to leave Liverpool this summer with Nottingham Forest and Fulham tracking him