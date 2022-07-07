Senior Tories have suggested Boris Johnson is clinging to power in part so that he and wife Carrie can host lavish bash at Chequers at the end of July.Full Article
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie to host huge Chequers wedding party as he clings on
Daily Record0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson plans massive Chequers wedding party as he clings on to power
Wales Online
Senior Tories claim say Boris Johnson is clinging to power in part so that he and wife Carrie can host lavish bash at Chequers to..