Hollywood stars pay tribute to ‘wonderful actor’ James Caan
Billy Dee Williams, Gary Sinise and Jon Lovitz were among the Hollywood stars remembering the life of James Caan following his death aged 82.Full Article
Hollywood star Adam Sandler has heaped praise on the late James Caan.
Former co-stars like Barbra Streisand and Billy Dee Williams offered their condolences to the actor's family.