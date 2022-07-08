Boris Johnson ‘appalled’ at Shinzo Abe shooting
Published
British politicians have reacted with shock at the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, with Boris Johnson saying he was “utterly appalled” at the news.Full Article
Published
British politicians have reacted with shock at the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, with Boris Johnson saying he was “utterly appalled” at the news.Full Article
Buckle-up because it's been quite a week- ahead in tonight's Headline News stories! July 4th a young man named..
In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi lauded former Japan PM Shinzo Abe (67) for his career as a politician and called him a..
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will be remembered for his “global leadership through unchartered times” following..