An article in The Mail on Sunday about the Duke of Sussex's legal claim against the Home Office was defamatory, a High Court judge has ruled.Full Article
Prince Harry Mail on Sunday article was defamatory, judge rules
Lawyers for Harry argued the article was defamatory and meant that Harry had “lied”