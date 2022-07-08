Sir Mark Rowley replaces Dame Cressida Dick as new Met Police commissioner
Published
Sir Mark Rowley is the new commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, the Home Office has said.Full Article
Published
Sir Mark Rowley is the new commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, the Home Office has said.Full Article
Former counter-terrorism chief Sir Mark Rowley has been appointed as the new Metropolitan Police Chief. The move comes after the..
BBC Local News: Surrey -- Sir Mark Rowley is returning to the force to take the top job after four years in private industry.