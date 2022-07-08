Priest brother of Declan Donnelly ‘extremely unwell’ in hospital
The Catholic priest brother of ITV star Declan Donnelly is said to be “extremely unwell” in hospital and his parishioners have been asked to pray for him.Full Article
Father Dermott Donnelly, a Catholic priest in the north east of England, is brother of ITV star Dec.
Parishioners asked to pray for Father Dermott Donnelly, 55