Tom Lawrence: Rangers sign former Derby County captain
Published
Tom Lawrence becomes Rangers' third signing of the summer after the forward's departure from Derby County.Full Article
Published
Tom Lawrence becomes Rangers' third signing of the summer after the forward's departure from Derby County.Full Article
Lawrence is the latest departing Derby County player to find a new club following the expiry of their contracts at Pride Park and,..
The Ibrox side confirmed the capture of £1.8m striker Antonio Colak and now the former Derby County man is set to follow..
The latest Derby County transfer news as the former captain looks set to stay in the Championship this season after the expiry of..