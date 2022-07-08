Declan Donnelly says he's 'beyond devastated' after 'darling' older brother dies
Father Dermott Donnelly died aged 55, with Declan rushing to his brother's side in hospital after he fell seriously ill.Full Article
Declan rushed to visit his brother in hospital earlier today (July 8)
The Catholic priest brother of ITV star Declan Donnelly has died aged 55.