Many could barely recognise the Busted star as he sat next to his wife and TV host Emma Willis.Full Article
Celebrity Gogglebox fans double take at Matt Willis' 'unrecognisable' appearance
Stroud Life0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Celebrity Gogglebox viewers stunned as Busted's Matt Willis is unrecognisable
Viewers were questioning whether he had had work done
Nottingham Post
Celebrity Gogglebox viewers floored as Busted's Matt Willis is unrecognisable
He joined his Brummie wife Emma on the sofa for the hit Channel 4 show
Tamworth Herald