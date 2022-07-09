St Andrews will feel like the Open title defence I never had – Rory McIlroy
Published
Rory McIlroy is relishing the title defence he never had in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.Full Article
Published
Rory McIlroy is relishing the title defence he never had in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.Full Article
Cameron Smith charged his way into history on the Old Course, a Sunday stunner at St. Andrews that sent the Australian to his first..
Rory McIlroy begins his bid for a fifth Major title when he tees off at the final Major of the year, The Open Championship, at the..