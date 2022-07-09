Grant Shapps is latest Conservative to launch bid to be next prime minister
Published
Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has become the latest Conservative to announce a bid to become the next prime minister.Full Article
Published
Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has become the latest Conservative to announce a bid to become the next prime minister.Full Article
Grant Shapps is believed to be considering a Conservative Party leadership bid as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has ruled..
Grant Shapps is believed to be considering a Conservative Party leadership bid as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has ruled..