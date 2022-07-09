Mexican leader blamed for massacres dies aged 100
Published
Former Mexican president Luis Echeverria, who has been blamed for some of Mexico’s worst political killings, has died at the age of 100.Full Article
Published
Former Mexican president Luis Echeverria, who has been blamed for some of Mexico’s worst political killings, has died at the age of 100.Full Article
The former president, blamed for some of Mexico's worst political killings of the 20th century, has died at the age of 100, current..