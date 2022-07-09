Love Island viewers haven't been impressed with Jacques' treatment of Paige in recent episodes.Full Article
Love Island star Jacques O'Neill's family reveal ADHD diagnosis amid Casa Amor backlash
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV Love Island star Jacques' family hint they disapprove of Casa Amor 'cheating'
Jacques and Paige are on the rocks after Casa Amor
Tamworth Herald
ITV Love Island star Jacques defended by axed islander after fan backlash
Jacques has come under fire for his behaviour throughout Casa Amor
Tamworth Herald