The First Minister announced last month that she wanted to hold a referendum next year, however in order for it to be legal the UK Government must grant a section 30.Full Article
Tory leadership candidates to refuse Scottish independence referendum for next 10 years
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Britain’s Boris Johnson Battles To Remain As PM Amid Revolt
Britain’s Boris Johnson defied pressure from senior ministers and a mounting rebellion within his party to quit on Wednesday,..
Eurasia Review