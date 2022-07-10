Penny Mordaunt announced her bid after former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate leadership bids.Full Article
Who is Penny Mordaunt? The Tory leadership candidate who appeared on ITV reality show
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Navy reservist Mordaunt risen through ranks to vie for UK Tory leadership
Terra Daily
London (AFP) July 13, 2022
Penny Mordaunt has held several senior posts in UK government and even appeared on a..
Advertisement
More coverage
-
I can break SNP’s ‘yellow wall’ claims PM candidate Mordaunt
Belfast Telegraph
-
Contenders vying to succeed Johnson as next UK leader
SeattlePI.com