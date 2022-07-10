Lisa Donaghey found her son Karlton, five, on the floor of their home in Gateshead with the balloon over his head and neck and has now issued an urgent warning over the dangers of helium.Full Article
Boy dies after tragic helium balloon accident as mum pays tribute to 'little sidekick'
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Five-year-old boy dies in tragic accident involving dinosaur helium balloon
Karlton Noah Donaghey passed away after six days on a ventilator after being found by his mum
Wales Online
Boy, 5, dies in tragic accident involving dinosaur helium balloon
His mum is now raising awareness of the dangers
The Sentinel Stoke