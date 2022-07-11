Scots Love Island winner Paige Turley joked she was going to hide Finn's passport so he couldn't head into the villa following bombshell Adam Collard's shock return to the ITV2 reality dating show.Full Article
Paige Turley jokes she’s hiding Finley Tapp’s passport after Love Island twist
