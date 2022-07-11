Sussex Tory MPs weigh in on leadership contest
Published
SUSSEX Conservative MPs have begun to weigh in on the party’s leadership contest, with one touted as a possible candidate.Full Article
Published
SUSSEX Conservative MPs have begun to weigh in on the party’s leadership contest, with one touted as a possible candidate.Full Article
Rishi Sunak takes early lead as MPs nail colours to the mast
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has officially joined the race for the Tory leadership, with Home Secretary Priti Patel potentially set..
Polling yesterday gave Defence Secretary Mr Wallace the an early lead among Tory members. He topped a YouGov poll of 716 Tory MPs..