Having extra salt with dinner is linked to higher risk of premature death, says new study
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Adding salt to your food at the table is linked to higher risk of premature death
People who add extra salt to their food at the table are at higher risk of dying prematurely from any cause, according to a study..
Science Daily
Adding Salt To Your Food At The Table Is Linked To Higher Risk Of Premature Death
People who add extra salt to their food at the table are at higher risk of dying prematurely from any cause, according to a study..
Eurasia Review