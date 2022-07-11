Ava's mother described her anguish claiming she has "nothing to live for" as she pleaded with Justice Amanda Yip to publicly name her daughter's killer.Full Article
Teen, 14, jailed for murdering Ava White, 12, in fight over Snapchat video
