New prime minister to be announced on September 5
Tory MPs will begin the process of voting for a new leader on Wednesday, with Boris Johnson’s successor to be finally announced on September 5.Full Article
Boris Johnson will remain in post until then
Boris Johnson's long goodbye as prime minister will be over in eight weeks, senior Tory grandees have told Sky News.