England qualify for women's Euro quarter-finals with record-breaking win over Norway
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England captain Leah Williamson reveals key to Lionesses' dramatic quarter-final win over Spain
Football.london
The Lionesses march on to the semi-finals at the Women's Euro 2022, having left it late complete their comeback over Spain in..
Advertisement
More coverage
England vs Spain prediction, odds and line-ups for Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final
Football.london
England face one of the pre-tournament favourites in the Euro 2022 quarter finals on Wednesday night