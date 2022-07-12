In pictures: Eleventh night bonfires lit as The Twelfth 2022 celebrations begin
Published
Bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland last night as celebrations for The Twelfth began.Full Article
Published
Bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland last night as celebrations for The Twelfth began.Full Article
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has appealed to those attending bonfires this evening to “take care” while adding..
Excitement is rising as more than 250 bonfires are set to be ignited to mark the Twelfth celebrations.