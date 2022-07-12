UK weather: 'Deadly' heat warning as UK temperatures predicted to hit 40C
Wells Journal0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Essex weather: Met Office issues extreme heat weather warning as heatwave set to bring 40C to Essex
Brentwood Gazette
Parts of the country are set to sizzle in 40C temperatures
-
‘Danger to life’ heat warning issued by Met Office in Sussex
The Argus
-
In Pictures: UK basks in heatwave ahead of more dangerous temperatures
Belfast Telegraph
-
Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s
Belfast Telegraph
-
Soltan learn to apply stickers: How to get Boots UV stickers amid Met Office heat warning
Hereford Times
Advertisement
More coverage
Kent weather: Temperatures on course to break July records as Met Office issues heat warning
In its weather warning, the Met Office advised people to look out for those at risk in the sweltering temperatures
Canterbury Times
Hertfordshire weather: Temperatures surge in Herts as Met Office issues heat warning - today's weather forecast
Herts will see highs of 25C and occasional clouds in the late morning.
Hertfordshire Mercury