David Beckham stalker turned up at star’s homes after writing ‘chilling’ letters
Published
David Beckham feared what his stalker “would do next” after she wrote “threatening” letters and turned up at his homes, a court has heard.Full Article
Published
David Beckham feared what his stalker “would do next” after she wrote “threatening” letters and turned up at his homes, a court has heard.Full Article
Sharon Bell, 58, believed his brain cells had been removed and that she was in a relationship with the former Manchester United,..