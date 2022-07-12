All ambulance services in England ‘on highest level of alert’
All ambulance services in England are on the highest level of alert and are under “extreme pressure”, trusts are confirming.Full Article
Several ambulance services confirmed to PA news agency they were on the highest level of alert
All ambulance services in England now reportedly stand at 'black alert' level after the heatwave brought further pressures