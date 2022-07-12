Lego pulls out of Russia, shutting 81 stores
Danish toy giant Lego has decided to close its shops in Russia months after the country’s Government launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.Full Article
The world's largest toymaker, Denmark's Lego, said Tuesday it would stop all its Russian operations, ending the employment of its..