It's been reported that Sir Tom was taken ill ahead of his latest European date in BudapestFull Article
Sir Tom Jones concert postponed 'after singer is taken ill shortly before going on stage'
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Tom Jones collapses on stage during concert as doctors rush to treat him
Tom has reportedly had to postpone his concert in Budapest after he fell ill ahead of a live performance.
Tamworth Herald
Sir Tom Jones denies 'collapsing' in recent show ahead of Pitchcroft gig
AN ICONIC singer who is due to perform in Worcester has denied reports of being ill after 'collapsing' on stage.
Hereford Times