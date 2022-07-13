The Open: St Andrews Old Course ready for historic 150th championship
Published
St Andrews is primed for record-breaking crowds as the iconic Old Course hosts a historic 150th edition of the Open Championship.Full Article
Published
St Andrews is primed for record-breaking crowds as the iconic Old Course hosts a historic 150th edition of the Open Championship.Full Article
The historic 150th Open continues Saturday morning at the Old Course
The historic Old Course welcomes the finest golfers in the world for this year’s Open Championship