An investigation found that people are shelling out tens of thousands of pounds for the 'unproven and risky' treatment.Full Article
Long Covid sufferers urged not to travel abroad for unproven 'blood washing' treatment
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Long COVID sufferers pay $70,000 for unproven ‘bloodwashing’ treatment
The British government says new restrictions could be introduced if the rising number of COVID cases puts a strain on the health..
Brisbane Times