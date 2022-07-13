Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee overseeing the contest, read out the results in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons.Full Article
Full results of Tory leadership contest first round with candidate way out in front
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak leaves for parliament
Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak makes his way to parliament ahead of PMQs as voting begins in the first round of the..
ODN
2 Candidates Knocked Out Of U.K. Conservative Leadership Race
Watch VideoTwo candidates were knocked out of the race to replace U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, leaving six..
Newsy