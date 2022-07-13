Chris Stuart, creator of BBC’s Only Connect, dies aged 73
Chris Stuart, best known for being the creator of “one of the BBC’s most popular quiz shows”, has died aged 73, the BBC has confirmed.Full Article
Stuart's career included stints on many BBC Radio stations before producing the quiz Only Connect.