Rail strike: New walkout to take place on 27 July
BBC Local News: Dorset -- Rail workers will walk out as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT union says.Full Article
The RMT union will stage another 24-hour walkout on Wednesday 27 July
A new walkout will take place on 27 July, but what is the dispute about?